Sayre’s annual ‘End of Summer Celebration & Fireworks’ is planned for this Saturday

SAYRE, Pa. — The 8th Annual End of Summer Celebration & Fireworks Display presented by Gannon Associates will be held this Saturday, August 28 at Riverfront Park. The park will open at 3:30pm and will feature local food vendors, back-to-school supplies, and live music with a kid’s concert featuring Doc Possum at 4:00pm, Brotherz Unknown from Elmira at 5:00pm and Doc Possum returns at 7:00pm with the Memphis Mafia to perform classic rock.

The activities in the park will conclude at 8:30pm with a 30 minute fireworks display with musical soundtrack presented by Landy & Kilmer Insurance. The winner of the fire truck raffle will be announced at 8:00pm and 100 percent of the proceeds of the sale will be donated equally to the Sayre Public Library and the Sayre Historical Society Museum. Additional information about the raffle and how to buy a ticket can be found on the Borough’s Facebook page.

The admission fee for the event is $5 per car and $2 for walk-ins. Paid parking will be available along South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street

and the Borough Line, in Riverfront Park, South Lehigh Avenue between Hayden Street and the Borough Line, and in the parking lot behind the Enterprise Center. Hayden Street, Chemung Street, Reilly Street, Lincoln Street, and Madison Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Desmond Street and South Lehigh Avenue beginning at 3:30pm.

The Borough’s municipal parking lots on South Lehigh Avenue behind Yanuzzi’s Restaurant and the businesses on Desmond Street will be open for customers at no charge as well as the parking lot across North Lehigh Avenue from the Angry Burrito and Lehigh Tavern.