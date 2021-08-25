‘Dog Daze of Summer’ planned Saturday at Hickories to benefit dog park and police K9

Pictured is the gate entrance to the small dog park that was damaged from use. A portion of the funds from the Aug. 28 event at Hickories Park will be utilized to make repairs. (Photo by Wendy Post)

OWEGO — On Aug. 28, the Owego Dog Owners Group will be hosting a free outdoor event at the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, from noon to 5 p.m. Dubbed the “Dog Daze of Summer”, the outdoor event will benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, as well as replacement equipment for the Owego Police Department’s K9, Maggie, who will be at the event at 2:30 p.m. with her handler, Officer Andrew Pike, for a K9 demonstration.

There is also a motorcycle run included in the event, with motorcycle registration at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., and departing from the bandshell at Hickories Park. The approximate 80-mile ride will return at about 1 p.m. to the venue for live entertainment that will be underway. The cost of the ride, which includes a meal, is $20, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the event.

Sponsored by Adam Weitsman, who built the dog park in memory and honor of his sister, Rebecca, the event will feature live music by Josh Schecter, The Gents, and Jeff Howell’s Boogie du jour, and will feature food vendors, raffles, and much more! Nick Ruffo will serve as emcee for the event. Lucy and Buddy Bunnell were also named as a sponsor.

Pictured are The Gents during a recent performance at Ransom Steele Tavern in Apalachin, N.Y. They will perform during the Dog Daze of Summer event on Aug. 28. Proceeds from the event benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and ODOG, and the Owego Police Department’s K9, Maggie. Provided photo.

The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park continues to serve as a place for area residents to take their best friend, even during the lockdowns and challenging times.

Vendors that will be on-hand the day of the show include Johnny Ps Mobile Eats, Ruby Blues, the Junkyards Daughter, Tonic, and Big Black Dog Coffee. There will also be raffles of donated products that include a basket by Owego Hemp, books by Author Peter Gordon, a dog themed wreath by crafter Melissa Ricklefs, a wooden dog bed, Pet Photography on canvas or pendant by Lauren McCarthy, Pet portraits by Lisa McQueeney, and much more.

If you can’t make it to the event but would like to donate to the cause, you can donate to owegodogpark@[email protected] at PayPal, or make a check payable to ODOG (put Dog Daze in the Memo) and mail it to Owego Dog Owners Group, P.O. Box 293, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

To learn more about the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park or the Owego Dog Owners Group, you can find them on Facebook. To view K9 Maggie’s story, which made the national news, visit:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/shelter-dog-maggie-k9-officer-owego-police-department/