On last day in office, Cuomo called on all eligible New Yorkers to get COVID vaccine

Cuomo said: “(Monday’s) announcement that the federal Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination eliminates any doubt in the science and efficacy of COVID vaccines. In the wake of this decision, every single employer in New York State should require all eligible employees to get vaccinated, just like New York State already requires of all eligible government and healthcare employees. It’s past time for pleading and cajoling – the vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available. The only way we’ll beat COVID once and for all is by getting every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated. No more excuses – let’s get it done, New York.”

